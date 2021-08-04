REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $64M Sale of Apartment Community in Metro Nashville

MT. JULIET, TENN. — CBRE has arranged the $64 million sale of Creekside at Providence, a 209-unit apartment community located at 1001 Providence Parkway in Mt. Juliet, about 18 miles east of Nashville. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Olen Properties Corp. purchased the property for $64 million, or $306,220 per unit.

Built by Dobbins Group in 2015, Creekside at Providence features a swimming pool, pet play area with washing station, car care center, business center, gym, playground, movie theater, game room, picnic area and walking/biking trails. The community is situated adjacent to Providence Marketplace, a shopping mall housing tenants such as Best Buy, Belk, Books-A-Million, Dick’s Sporting Goods, HomeGoods, Kroger, Old Navy, PetSmart, Regal Cinemas, Taco Bell, Target and The UPS Store.

Russ Oldham and Brett Kingman of CBRE’s Nashville office represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Olen Properties was self-represented.

