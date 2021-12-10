CBRE Brokers $65.5M Sale of Office Building in Charlotte’s South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Morehead Square, a 133,107-square-foot office building in Charlotte’s South End submarket. Charlotte-based Spectrum Cos. and Invesco Real Estate purchased the property from Charlotte-based Ferncroft Capital for $65.5 million, according to the Charlotte Business Journal. Patrick Gildea, Matt Smith, Grayson Hawkins, Joe Franco, Kris Westmoreland and Emily Barth of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2000, Morehead Square is a six-story property that features a 412-space surface and deck parking lot. The property is currently 71 percent occupied to tenants such as Charter Communications, U.S. Export Assistance Center, Bank OZK, WSP Engineering and West End Advisors. The office building has recently undergone several renovations, including improvements to the lobby and modernization of the first, second and sixth floors.

Located at 1001 Morehead Square Drive, the property is situated at the intersection of East Morehead Street and Morehead Square Drive. Morehead Square is adjacent to the Lynx Light Rail Carson Street Station and is close to the AC Marriott Hotel, Westin Hotel, Dowd YMCA, Morehead Tavern, Midnight Diner and Bank of America Stadium, home arena of the Carolina Panthers NFL team.