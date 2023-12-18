Monday, December 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
5505 Waterford totals 213,182 square feet in the Waterford Business District of Miami.
AcquisitionsFloridaOfficeSoutheast

CBRE Brokers $68M Sale of 5505 Waterford Office Building in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — CBRE has brokered the $68 million sale of 5505 Waterford, an office building located in the Waterford Business District of Miami. The property totals 213,182 square feet and recently underwent a renovation that includes a new grand lobby, tenant lounge, 5,000-square-foot fitness center and the addition of a new level to the parking structure. Christian Lee, Sean Kelly, Amy Julian, Andrew Chilgren, Marcos Minaya, Tom Rappa, James Carr and Matthew Lee of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.

You may also like

KeyBank Secures $77.5M Refinancing for Ocean Walk Apartment...

GTIS, Collett Industrial Acquire 107-Acre Development Site in...

TDJREV, New Urban to Develop Two Affordable Housing...

JCCG Breaks Ground on 201-Unit BTR Townhome Development...

Sava Holdings Buys 285,312 SF Office Complex in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 23,300 SF Retail Center...

Arcadis Signs 19,605 SF Office Lease in Downtown...

JLL Arranges $110.2M Sale of Central Pennsylvania Warehouse

CBRE Brokers $74M Sale of Talia Apartments in...