CBRE Brokers $68M Sale of 5505 Waterford Office Building in Miami

MIAMI — CBRE has brokered the $68 million sale of 5505 Waterford, an office building located in the Waterford Business District of Miami. The property totals 213,182 square feet and recently underwent a renovation that includes a new grand lobby, tenant lounge, 5,000-square-foot fitness center and the addition of a new level to the parking structure. Christian Lee, Sean Kelly, Amy Julian, Andrew Chilgren, Marcos Minaya, Tom Rappa, James Carr and Matthew Lee of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.