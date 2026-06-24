CBRE Brokers $7.1M Sale of Bayside Townhomes in Kenosha, Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WIS. — CBRE has brokered the $7.1 million sale of Bayside Townhomes, a 32-unit multifamily community in Kenosha. CBRE’s Matson Holbrook, Gretchen Richards and Sean Beuche represented the seller, Bayside Townhomes LLC. Campbell Creek Communities LLC was the buyer. Bayside Townhomes is located at 1523 Sheridan Road, proximate to Carthage College and the Lake Michigan waterfront. The property, which features three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,500 square feet, was fully occupied at the time of sale.