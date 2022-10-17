CBRE Brokers $7.4M Sale of Veterinary Clinic in Norristown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

NORRISTOWN, PA. — CBRE has brokered the $7.4 million sale of a 25,150-square-foot veterinary clinic in Norristown, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. Metropolitan Veterinary Associates occupies the facility, which was originally built in 1987 and renovated in 2019, on a triple-net basis. Michael Shover, Matthew Gorman, Thomas Finnegan and Rob Thompson of CBRE represented the seller, an entity doing business as LMP Van Buren LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a Nashville-based limited liability company.