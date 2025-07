NATIONAL CITY, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 2100 Haffley Ave. in National City. ALC Investments, a local owner-occupier, acquired the asset for $7.9 million. Situated on 2 acres, the 24,140-square-foot property offers 18-foot clear heights, one grade-level door, five dock-high doors and two rail-served doors.

Matt Harris, Matt Porch and Anthony DeLorenzo of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.