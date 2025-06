BRENTWOOD, MO. — CBRE has brokered the sale of The Promenade at Brentwood, a 337,800-square-foot power center in the western St. Louis suburb of Brentwood. The sales price was $71.6 million, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business. CBRE’s NRP Midwest team represented the seller, Beachwood, Ohio-based SITE Centers. Haverford Retail Partners was the buyer. Tenants at the property include Target, Trader Joe’s, Burlington, Five Below, PetSmart, Ulta, World Market and Chase Bank.