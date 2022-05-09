REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $72M Sale of Office Building in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

400-Atlantic-Street-Stamford

The office building at 400 Atlantic Street in Stamford totals 508,043 square feet.

STAMFORD, CONN. — CBRE has brokered the $72 million sale of 400 Atlantic Street, a 508,043-square-foot office building in the downtown area of Stamford, about 40 miles outside of New York City. At the time of sale, 400 Atlantic Street was 30 percent leased. Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley, Jeremy Neuer and Travis Langer of CBRE, in collaboration with Meredith LaPier of Advisory and Transaction Services, represented the seller, an affiliate of Charter Communications Inc., in the transaction. Charter Communications also previously used the 14-story building as its global headquarters but has since relocated to an 875,000-square-foot campus at 400 Washington Blvd. CBRE also procured the buyer, a partnership between George Comfort & Sons and AVG Partners, which plans to implement a value-add program.

 

