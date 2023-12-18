Monday, December 18, 2023
Talia-Apartments-Marlborough-Massachusetts
Talia, an apartment community in Marlborough, Massachusetts, totals 225 units.
CBRE Brokers $74M Sale of Talia Apartments in Marlborough, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the $74 million sale of Talia, a 225-unit apartment complex located in the western Massachusetts suburb of Marlborough. Talia offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a pet spa, game room, coffee bar, courtyard and walking/jogging trails. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between Fairfield Properties and an unnamed institutional investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a fund advised by regional investment firm The DSF Group.

