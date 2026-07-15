Wednesday, July 15, 2026
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3851-Sherbourne-Dr-Oceanside-CA
Sunterra features a resort-style pool and landscaped courtyards on the California coast in Oceanside.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Brokers $77.5M Sale of Apartment Community in Oceanside, California

by Amy Works

OCEANSIDE, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the $77.5 million sale of Sunterra, an apartment community located just north of Carlsbad in Southern California. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset from 29th Street Capital. Rachel Parsons, Derrek Ostrzyzek, Mike Murphy and Kenji Thomas of CBRE represented the seller, while James Flinn and Justin Fitchett of CBRE Debt and Structured Finance provided debt and finance support for the transaction.

Situated on 14.2 acres, Sunterra features 240 two-bedroom apartments with detached garages. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, landscaped courtyards and outdoor gathering spaces. Approximately 70 percent of the units have been renovated. The property was built in 1975 and is located at 3851 Sherbourne Drive.

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