CBRE Brokers $78.5 Sale of Broadstone SoBro Apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — CBRE has brokered the $78.5 million sale of Broadstone SoBro, a new 226-unit apartment community located at 800 4th Ave. S in Nashville’s SoBro neighborhood. AND Asset Management purchased the community, which was more than 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller was not disclosed, but Alliance Residential Co. delivered the property last October. Brett Carr, David Smithwick and Shea Campbell of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

Broadstone SoBro is an eight-story, podium-structure building with five levels of apartments atop three levels of structured parking. The property features a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 780 square feet. Amenities include a champagne bar-inspired sky lounge, saltwater pool, fireplace with lounge seating, private offices and coworking space, 24/7 fitness center and a package concierge system.