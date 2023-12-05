CBRE Brokers $7M Sale of Tropicana Apartments in Huntington Beach, California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Tropicana Apartments, a multifamily property in Huntington Beach.

A Huntington Beach-based private buyer acquired the asset from a local private investor for $7 million, or $337,714 per unit, in an all-cash deal. According to CBRE, the sale was the largest apartment transaction in downtown Huntington Beach in the past 10 years.

Dan Blackwell and Mike O’Neill of CBRE represented the seller, which was exchanging into a Delaware Statutory Trust, in the transaction.

Located at 201 10th St., Tropicana Apartments features 21 residences spread across four two-story buildings, totaling 10,096 rentable square feet across six lots on two parcels. Built in 1963, the gated community offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans with ocean views in select units. Community amenities include an ocean-view deck, pool and laundry facilities. Additionally, the property features 18 carports and three garages for residents.