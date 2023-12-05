Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
201-10th-St-Huntington-Beach-CA
Tropicana Apartments in Huntington Beach, Calif., features 21 one- and two-bedroom residences, a pool and ocean-view deck.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Brokers $7M Sale of Tropicana Apartments in Huntington Beach, California

by Amy Works

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Tropicana Apartments, a multifamily property in Huntington Beach.

A Huntington Beach-based private buyer acquired the asset from a local private investor for $7 million, or $337,714 per unit, in an all-cash deal. According to CBRE, the sale was the largest apartment transaction in downtown Huntington Beach in the past 10 years.

Dan Blackwell and Mike O’Neill of CBRE represented the seller, which was exchanging into a Delaware Statutory Trust, in the transaction.

Located at 201 10th St., Tropicana Apartments features 21 residences spread across four two-story buildings, totaling 10,096 rentable square feet across six lots on two parcels. Built in 1963, the gated community offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans with ocean views in select units. Community amenities include an ocean-view deck, pool and laundry facilities. Additionally, the property features 18 carports and three garages for residents.  

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 404,713 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Parkview Financial Provides $19.8M Construction Loan for Philadelphia...

Matthews Arranges $5.2M Sale of Retail Strip Center...

Barberry Rose Sells Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio for $5M

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $11M Sale of Medical...

Colliers Arranges Sale of 59,511 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $3.8M Sale of Retail...

Saunders & Amos, MEB Management Near Completion of...

Berkadia Arranges $67.2M Refinancing for Northpoint Apartments in...