JERSEY CITY, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $8.1 million sale of a 41-unit apartment complex located at 160 Vroom St. in the Journal Square area of Jersey City. The transit-served property houses 22 one-bedroom units, 19 two-bedroom apartments and onsite laundry facilities. A private investment group acquired the building from a New York City-based family office, with both parties requesting anonymity. Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto and Zach McHale of CBRE represented both parties in the deal.