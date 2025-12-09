CBRE Brokers $8.4M Sale of 7-Eleven Ground Lease in Flagstaff, Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — CBRE has arranged the ground-lease sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 1010 N. Country Club Drive in Flagstaff. Viking Properties VII LLC, a California-based farming family, acquired the asset for $8.4 million. Ben Farthing and Owen Littrell of CBRE represented the sellers, two Tucson-based private capital investors, in the all-cash transaction. 7-Eleven occupies the property on an absolute triple-net lease with 12 years remaining. The site includes 12 fueling stations, a car wash and a convenience store.