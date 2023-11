HOBOKEN, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $8.5 million sale of a multifamily development site located at 921-931 Madison St. in Hoboken, located just outside New York City. Locally based firm AIRN Management sold the site, which formerly housed the operations of Water Music Studios, to an undisclosed private developer that plans to construct a 36-unit building with roughly 10,000 square feet of retail space. Fahri Ozturk, Richard Gatto, Zach McHale and Jeff Babikian of CBRE brokered the deal.