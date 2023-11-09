Thursday, November 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Bevia-Apts-Moreno-Valley-CA
Bevia Apartments features 48 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Brokers $8.7M Sale of Bevia Apartments in Moreno Valley, California

by Amy Works

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Bevia Apartments, a multifamily property located at 13260 Heacock St. in the Inland Empire city of Moreno Valley. Bevia Apartments Owners I LLC acquired the asset from Bevia Apts LLC for $8.7 million, or $181,667 per unit.

Eric Chen and Blake Torgerson of CBRE represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Bevia Apartments features 48 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The property has undergone significant renovation after a fire damaged the units. The new owner will continue to finish post-fire damage construction and plans to stabilize the property, which was half vacant at the time of sale.

You may also like

FIDES Delivers 160-Unit Perry Apartments in Norcross, Georgia

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 358-Unit Ansley...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Olde...

Laramar Group Acquires 35,406 SF Medical Office Building...

Rosewood Property Receives $31.9M Acquisition Loan for Self-Storage...

Fountainhead Development Sells Retail Pad at Monterey Crossing...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $2.7M Acquisition of Retail/Office...

Capstone Negotiates $1.3M Sale of Canyon Retreat Apartments...

Churchill Forge Acquires 352-Unit Clusters Apartments in Midland,...