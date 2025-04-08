Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2512-2518-England-St-Huntington-Beach-CA
Located at 2512-2518 England St. in Huntington Beach, Calif., the property comprises 14 units across 14,518 square feet.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

CBRE Arranges $8.8M Sale of Multifamily Property in Huntington Beach, California

by Amy Works

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 14-unit property at 2512-2518 England St. in Huntington Beach, about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The 14,518-square-foot property was built in 1977 and renovated in 2022. The community offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The majority of units are townhome-style residences. The property sits on a 0.43-acre parcel.

Dan Blackwell and Mike O’Neill of CBRE represented both the buyer and the seller in the deal. The buyer was a 1031 exchange investor based in Orange County. The seller was a Fountain Valley-based repeat client of CBRE.

You may also like

JLL Arranges Sale of 344-Bed Student Housing Community...

Vestar Signs Leases with 10 New Tenants at...

Unbound Development Buys 100,000 SF Industrial Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.3M Sale of Apartment...

Levin Johnston Negotiates Sale of 19,102 SF Retail...

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $3.3M Sale of...

Flagship Healthcare Acquires 27,657 SF Medical Office Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 1,103-Unit Self-Storage...

NAI Pfefferle Brokers Sale of Two Office Buildings...