CBRE Arranges $8.8M Sale of Multifamily Property in Huntington Beach, California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the sale of a 14-unit property at 2512-2518 England St. in Huntington Beach, about 40 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The 14,518-square-foot property was built in 1977 and renovated in 2022. The community offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The majority of units are townhome-style residences. The property sits on a 0.43-acre parcel.

Dan Blackwell and Mike O’Neill of CBRE represented both the buyer and the seller in the deal. The buyer was a 1031 exchange investor based in Orange County. The seller was a Fountain Valley-based repeat client of CBRE.