Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Signature-Place-Morris-Plains-New-Jersey
Signature Place in Morris Plains, New Jersey, totals 197 units. The property was built in 2018.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

CBRE Brokers $85M Sale of Northern New Jersey Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $85 million sale of Signature Place, a 197-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Morris Plains. Built in 2018, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of approximately 1,000 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, golf simulator, private movie theater, conference rooms, pet spa and a clubroom with a fireplace and game table. Jeffrey Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel, Travis Langer, Roland Merchant and Tom Pryor of CBRE represented the seller, Veris Residential, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

