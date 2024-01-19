Friday, January 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

CBRE Brokers $8M Sale of Office Building in San Diego Tech Park

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — CBRE has arranged the sale of an office building located at 17075 Camino San Bernardo within Rancho Bernardo’s Tech Park in San Diego. Dominguez Channel LLC, an overseas private buyer undergoing a 1031 exchange, acquired the asset for $8 million, or $314 per square foot.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris and Chris Williams of CBRE Investment Properties represented the San Diego-based private seller, while George Rehab represented the buyer in the transaction.

The remodeled modern office building features 115 parking spaces and an outdoor patio on the corner of Rancho Bernardo Road and Camino San Bernardo. The building is fully gross leased with no pass-throughs. Situated on two acres, the two-story building offers 25,475 square feet of office space.

You may also like

Gantry Arranges $8.6M Loan for Oak Hills Shopping...

Hanley Investment Group Negotiates $3.2M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied...

Transwestern Brokers $72M Sale of Hudson Medical Center...

JBM Brokers $66M Sale of Pearce at Pavilion...

CPP Acquires Woodside Terrace Affordable Housing Community in...

Keystone Construction Completes 45,000 SF Production Studio for...

Population Growth Drives Development in Southern Nevada

Calmwater Capital Funds $32.2M Construction Loan for Multifamily...

DRA Advisors, Rising Realty Partners Buy Six-Building Industrial...