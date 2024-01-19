CBRE Brokers $8M Sale of Office Building in San Diego Tech Park

SAN DIEGO — CBRE has arranged the sale of an office building located at 17075 Camino San Bernardo within Rancho Bernardo’s Tech Park in San Diego. Dominguez Channel LLC, an overseas private buyer undergoing a 1031 exchange, acquired the asset for $8 million, or $314 per square foot.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris and Chris Williams of CBRE Investment Properties represented the San Diego-based private seller, while George Rehab represented the buyer in the transaction.

The remodeled modern office building features 115 parking spaces and an outdoor patio on the corner of Rancho Bernardo Road and Camino San Bernardo. The building is fully gross leased with no pass-throughs. Situated on two acres, the two-story building offers 25,475 square feet of office space.