CBRE Brokers $9.2M Sale of Arrow Pines Business Park in San Dimas, California

SAN DIMAS, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Arrow Pines Business Park, an industrial business park in San Dimas. Arrow SD LLC acquired the asset from SoCal Industrial LLC, a joint venture between Birtcher Anderson Davis & Associates and Belay Investment Group, for $9.2 million.

Built in 1987, Arrow Pines Business Park offers three buildings ranging in size from 11,240 square feet to 16,473 square feet, with unit sizes varying from 960 square feet to 3,192 square feet. The 44,125-square-foot property features 12- to 15-foot clear heights and 32 grade-level doors. The property is situated on 3.1 acres at 210 and 260 W. Arrow Highway and 440 S. Cataract Ave.

CBRE Investment Properties’ Mark Shaffer, Anthony DeLorenzo, Gerand Poutier and Dylan Rutigliano, along with CBRE National Partners’ Barbara Perrier and Eric Cox, represented the seller in the deal.