Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Arrow-Pines-Biz-Park-San-Dimas-CA
Arrow Pines Business Park in San Dimas, Calif., features 44,125 square feet of industrial space across three buildings. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

CBRE Brokers $9.2M Sale of Arrow Pines Business Park in San Dimas, California

by Amy Works

SAN DIMAS, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Arrow Pines Business Park, an industrial business park in San Dimas. Arrow SD LLC acquired the asset from SoCal Industrial LLC, a joint venture between Birtcher Anderson Davis & Associates and Belay Investment Group, for $9.2 million.

Built in 1987, Arrow Pines Business Park offers three buildings ranging in size from 11,240 square feet to 16,473 square feet, with unit sizes varying from 960 square feet to 3,192 square feet. The 44,125-square-foot property features 12- to 15-foot clear heights and 32 grade-level doors. The property is situated on 3.1 acres at 210 and 260 W. Arrow Highway and 440 S. Cataract Ave.

CBRE Investment Properties’ Mark Shaffer, Anthony DeLorenzo, Gerand Poutier and Dylan Rutigliano, along with CBRE National Partners’ Barbara Perrier and Eric Cox, represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Partnership Buys 105-Unit Multifamily Property at Rayzor Ranch...

Finial Group Completes 90,328 SF Industrial Project in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 63,693 SF Office Building...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 9,422 SF Retail Strip...

McGarvey Development Sells CenterLinks Business Park in Fort...

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Brokers Sale of...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of Two Seniors Housing Communities...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 506,723 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18.2M Sale of Midtown...