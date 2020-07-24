REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $9.2M Sale of Industrial Property in Chandler, Arizona

Advanced Circuits is a tenant at the 96,000-square-foot industrial building located at 6615 W. Boston St. in Chandler, Ariz.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of an industrial building located at 6615 W. Boston St. in Chandler. Ivanhoe/Evergreen acquired the asset from Cabot Properties for $9.2 million.

The 96,000-square-foot property features 4,405 square feet of office space, 22-foot clear heights, 11 dock-high doors, one grade-level door and up to 189 parking spaces. At the time of sale, Advanced Circuits and a second tenant fully occupied the property.

Jackie Orcutt, John Grady and Jonathan Teeter of CBRE represented both parties in the transaction.

