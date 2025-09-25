Thursday, September 25, 2025
CBRE Brokers $9.2M Sale of Northern New Jersey Office, Industrial Building

by Taylor Williams

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $9.2 million sale of a 50,600-square-foot office and industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Florham Park. The facility at 5 Vreeland Road was originally built in 1976 and formerly housed the operations of Tropar Trophy until the plaque-making company was sold last year. Tom Mallaney, Elli Klapper and Denise Kokulak of CBRE represented the seller, the Ilaria Family Trust, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Faropoint, which has retained CBRE as the leasing agent.

