HENDERSON, NEV. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of an industrial property located at 975 American Pacific Drive in Henderson. Apenzell Investments acquired the asset from Unilev Capital Corp. for $9.6 million.

The two-story, 55,974-square-foot building features seven docks, five drive-in doors, 26-foot clear height and 126 surface parking spaces. Additionally, the asset includes three egress/ingress points.

Tyler Ecklund of CBRE’s Investment Properties represented the seller in the deal.