CBRE Brokers $90.7M Sale of Caliber at Flatirons Apartments in Broomfield, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Caliber at Flatirons in Broomfield, Colo., features 288 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and an outdoor fireplace with seating areas.

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — CBRE has facilitated the $90.7 million sale of Caliber at Flatirons, an apartment property located at 13892 Del Corso Way in Broomfield. Greenwood, Indiana-based The Garrett Cos. sold the community to Oakmont Properties for $90.7 million.

Dan Woodward, David Potarf and Matt Barnett of CBRE’s Denver office represented the seller, while Marc Ross and CBRE’s Sacramento multifamily team represented the buyer in the deal. Andrew Behrens of CBRE Capital Markets Debt & Structured Finance arranged financing for the transaction.

Completed in 2019, Caliber at Flatirons offers 288 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Situated on 16 acres, the property features 308,478 rentable square feet, a swimming pool, grilling locations, an outdoor fireplace with seating areas, a fitness center and yoga studio.

