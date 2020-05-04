CBRE Brokers $90.7M Sale of Caliber at Flatirons Apartments in Broomfield, Colorado
BROOMFIELD, COLO. — CBRE has facilitated the $90.7 million sale of Caliber at Flatirons, an apartment property located at 13892 Del Corso Way in Broomfield. Greenwood, Indiana-based The Garrett Cos. sold the community to Oakmont Properties for $90.7 million.
Dan Woodward, David Potarf and Matt Barnett of CBRE’s Denver office represented the seller, while Marc Ross and CBRE’s Sacramento multifamily team represented the buyer in the deal. Andrew Behrens of CBRE Capital Markets Debt & Structured Finance arranged financing for the transaction.
Completed in 2019, Caliber at Flatirons offers 288 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Situated on 16 acres, the property features 308,478 rentable square feet, a swimming pool, grilling locations, an outdoor fireplace with seating areas, a fitness center and yoga studio.