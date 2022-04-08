CBRE Brokers $91M Sale of Eight-Building Medical Office Portfolio Across Southeast, Texas

Pictured is one of the properties included in the $91 million sale. The property is situated in Winston-Salem, NC.

DALLAS — Dallas-based CBRE has brokered the $91 million sale of an eight-building medical office portfolio across four states in the Southeast and Texas. A joint venture between Chicago-based Remedy Medical Properties and Boca Raton, Fla.-based Kanye Anderson Real Estate purchased the properties. Lee Asher, Chris Bodnar, Jordan Selbiger, Ryan Lindsley, Cole Reethof, Sabrina Solomiany and Zach Holderman of CBRE represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Spruce Healthcare, in the transaction.

The 177,000-square-foot portfolio includes five properties in Florida and one each in Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee. The portfolio was fully leased at the time of sale with 11 years of weighted average lease terms remaining. Two-thirds of the overall tenancy features orthopedics, oncology and imaging practices. Other specialties include ophthalmology and dermatology, both of which include ambulatory surgery centers.