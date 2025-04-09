CBRE Brokers $95.7M Sale of Bella Encanta BTR Community in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — CBRE has negotiated the sale of Bella Encanta, a build-to-rent (BTR) community in Mesa. Bela Flor Communities sold the asset to a global institutional investor for $95.7 million. Griffen Tymins, Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch, Sean Cunningham and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the Mesa-based seller in the deal.

Completed in 2023, the 212-unit property features duplex-style homes with wood-style plank flooring, nine- and 10-foot ceilings, full-size washers/dryers, granite countertops, undermount sinks, eat-in islands, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktops, Shaker-style cabinetry and subway tile backsplashes, as well as a private two-car attached garage with electric vehicle charging capabilities.

Community amenities include a resident clubhouse with a fitness center with climbing wall, demonstration kitchen, billiards table, leasing office, conference room, meeting space and seating areas. Outdoor amenities include soccer fields, two pet parks with a wash station, a sand volleyball court, a basketball half-court, two pickleball courts, a children’s playground, walking paths and multiple picnic areas with barbecue grills.