CBRE Brokers $95M Sale of Cascades Mixed-Use Property in Downtown Tallahassee

Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Built in 2021, The Cascades features 161 apartments, 44,247 square feet of office space, nearly 30,000 square feet of retail space, two plazas and a 4,914-square-foot historical building.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the $95 million sale of The Cascades, a newly built mixed-use development in downtown Tallahassee. Built in 2021, the property features 161 apartments, 44,247 square feet of office space, nearly 30,000 square feet of retail space, two plazas and a 4,914-square-foot historical building. The property also includes a 770-space parking garage and three development pads that can support 173 more apartments.

Frank Carriera, Mike Regan, Joe Ayers, Cliff Taylor and Mike Harrell of CBRE represented both the buyer, Becovic Management Co., and the seller, Cincinnati-based North American Properties, which built the property in partnership with the City of Tallahassee.

