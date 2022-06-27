CBRE Brokers $96.3M Sale of Apartment Complex in Charlestown, Massachusetts
CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the $96.3 million sale of The Graphic Lofts, a 171-unit apartment complex in the Sullivan Square neighborhood of Charlestown, a northern suburb of Boston. Built in 2019, the property houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 843 square feet, as well as 5,723 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, coffee bar, game room, community kitchen and a rooftop deck with grilling stations. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Boston-based Berkeley Investments, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors.
