REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $96.3M Sale of Apartment Complex in Charlestown, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The-Graphic-Lofts-Charlestown

The Graphic Lofts in Charlestown totals 171 units. The property was built in 2019.

CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — CBRE has brokered the $96.3 million sale of The Graphic Lofts, a 171-unit apartment complex in the Sullivan Square neighborhood of Charlestown, a northern suburb of Boston. Built in 2019, the property houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 843 square feet, as well as 5,723 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, coffee bar, game room, community kitchen and a rooftop deck with grilling stations. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Boston-based Berkeley Investments, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Denver-based EverWest Real Estate Investors.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  