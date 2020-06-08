REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers $9M Sale of Office Property in Parsippany, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

The office property is located at 10 Lanidex Plaza West.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — CBRE has brokered the $9 million sale of a 75,049-square-foot, Class B office property in Parsippany, approximately 30 miles west of New York City. Located at 10 Lanidex Plaza West, the three-story building was constructed in 1987 and offers convenient access to Interstates 80 and 287. Business management consultant Solix Inc. leased 31,442 square feet at the building earlier this year. Charles Berger, Elli Klapper and Mark Silverman of CBRE, along with A&T Services’ Thomas Mallaney, represented seller Lincoln Property Co. in the transaction. MSM Equities was the buyer.

