CBRE Brokers Office Leases at Ygnacio Center in Walnut Creek, California

by Jeff Shaw

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered new office leases at Ygnacio Center in Walnut Creek. The leases, totaling 13,916 square feet, were secured for accounting firm BDO USA and law firm Pennington LLP. 

Ygnacio Center is a Class A office complex spanning 536,000 square feet and three buildings. The recently enhanced amenities include a state-of-the-art conference center, as well as bike parking and showers for tenants. 

Phil Damaschino, Jeff Birnbaum and Andy Schmitt from CBRE represented the landlord, Hines. Gabe Chao from Transwestern represented BDO and Mindy Bacharach from Commercial East Bay represented Pennington LLP.

