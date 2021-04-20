CBRE Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 49,815 SF Industrial Facility in Phoenix

Regency Technologies signed a 10-year leaseback for the 49,815-square-foot industrial facility at 1815 Deer Valley Road in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — CBRE has arranged the sale-leaseback of an industrial property located at 1815 Deer Valley Road in Phoenix. A private, Los Angeles-based investor acquired the asset for $6.9 million, or $140 per square foot.

Regency Technologies, an IT asset conversion service provider, sold the facility and signed a 10-year, triple-net lease to occupy the 49,815-square-foot property.

Geoffrey Turbow, Matt Pourcho, Gary Stache, Anthony DeLorenzo, Bryan Johnson, Gary Cornish, Rusty Kennedy, Pat Feeney and Danny Calihan of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.