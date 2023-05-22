CBRE Brokers Sale of 1.2 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Houston

HOUSTON — CBRE has brokered the sale of a portfolio of eight industrial buildings totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet that are located throughout the Houston area. The buildings feature a mix of front-load and cross-dock configurations and clear heights ranging from 20 to 34 feet. At the time of sale, the properties were fully leased to a roster of tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of 3.75 years. ATCAP Partners purchased the portfolio from CenterPoint Properties for an undisclosed price. Nathan Wynne, Randy Baird, Jonathan Bryan, Ryan Thornton and Eliza Bachhuber of CBRE brokered the deal.