CBRE Brokers Sale of 1.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the portfolio sale of two industrial properties in Jacksonville totaling nearly 1.4 million square feet. Dallas-based Hillwood Investment Properties purchased the portfolio from Atlanta-based Invesco Real Estate for an undisclosed price. Jose Lobon, Trey Barry, Frank Fallon, Royce Rose, Alain Bonvecchio and Ben Stewart of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

The properties include a 772,210-square-foot facility at 1200 Presidents Court that is leased to Unilever. Built in 2008, the property features 32-foot clear heights, 90 dock doors, ESFR sprinklers, 186 car parking spaces and 255 trailer parking spaces. The other asset is a 601,500-square-foot facility located at 2300 Pickettville Road that is leased to Keurig Dr. Pepper. Built in 2009, the building features 32-foot clear heights, 128 dock doors, ESFR sprinklers, 326 car parking spaces and 118 trailer parking spaces.

Both facilities feature cross-dock loading and are situated in Jacksonville’s Westside industrial submarket.