CBRE Brokers Sale of 1.4 MSF SouthPark Mall in Suburban Cleveland
STRONGSVILLE, OHIO — CBRE’s National Retail Partners Midwest Team has brokered the sale of SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, a suburb of Cleveland. The sales price was undisclosed. The 1.4 million-square-foot regional mall is located at 500 Southpark Center. Anchor tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cinemark, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dillard’s and JC Penney. CBRE represented the seller, a private equity firm. An East Coast-based private investment firm was the buyer.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.