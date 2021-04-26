REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of 1.4 MSF SouthPark Mall in Suburban Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Anchor tenants at SouthPark Mall include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cinemark, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dillard’s and JC Penney.

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO — CBRE’s National Retail Partners Midwest Team has brokered the sale of SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, a suburb of Cleveland. The sales price was undisclosed. The 1.4 million-square-foot regional mall is located at 500 Southpark Center. Anchor tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cinemark, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dillard’s and JC Penney. CBRE represented the seller, a private equity firm. An East Coast-based private investment firm was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews