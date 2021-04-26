CBRE Brokers Sale of 1.4 MSF SouthPark Mall in Suburban Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Anchor tenants at SouthPark Mall include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cinemark, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dillard’s and JC Penney.

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO — CBRE’s National Retail Partners Midwest Team has brokered the sale of SouthPark Mall in Strongsville, a suburb of Cleveland. The sales price was undisclosed. The 1.4 million-square-foot regional mall is located at 500 Southpark Center. Anchor tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cinemark, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Dillard’s and JC Penney. CBRE represented the seller, a private equity firm. An East Coast-based private investment firm was the buyer.