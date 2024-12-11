CBRE Brokers Sale of 103,325 SF Retail Center Near Philadelphia

NORTH WALES, PA. — CBRE has brokered sale of The Shoppes at English Village, a 103,325-square-foot retail center in North Wales, about 25 miles north of Philadelphia. Trader Joe’s anchors the property, which was 95 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include LensCrafters, Athleta, CycleBar, Hallmark, Chopt and Talbots. Chris Munley, Colin Behr, Ryan Sciullo, Casey Benson Smith, R.J. Mirabile and Michael Pascavis of CBRE represented the seller, MetLife Investment Management, in the transaction. Adam Spengler and Tom Traynor, also with CBRE, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Nuveen Real Estate.