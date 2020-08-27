REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of 108,456 SF Medical Office Building in Metro Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Office, Utah, Western

4100-Bangerter-West-Valley-City-UT

The new owner plans to convert the 108,456-square-foot 4100 Bangerter medical office building into a series of condominiums for medical, lab and office users.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — CBRE has facilitated the sale of 4100 Bangerter, a medical office building located in West Valley City, a suburb of Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction, including the names of the buyer and seller and acquisition price, were not released.

Located on 7.1 acres at the intersection of 4100 South and Bangerter Highway, the building features 108,456 square feet of space. The buyer plans to convert the property, which was vacant at the time of sale, into a series of condominiums equipped for medical, lab and office space.

Marty Plunkett, Vickey Walker, Craig Thomas and Melissa McIntyre of CBRE’s Salt Lake City office represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  