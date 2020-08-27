CBRE Brokers Sale of 108,456 SF Medical Office Building in Metro Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Office, Utah, Western

The new owner plans to convert the 108,456-square-foot 4100 Bangerter medical office building into a series of condominiums for medical, lab and office users.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — CBRE has facilitated the sale of 4100 Bangerter, a medical office building located in West Valley City, a suburb of Salt Lake City. Terms of the transaction, including the names of the buyer and seller and acquisition price, were not released.

Located on 7.1 acres at the intersection of 4100 South and Bangerter Highway, the building features 108,456 square feet of space. The buyer plans to convert the property, which was vacant at the time of sale, into a series of condominiums equipped for medical, lab and office space.

Marty Plunkett, Vickey Walker, Craig Thomas and Melissa McIntyre of CBRE’s Salt Lake City office represented the seller in the transaction.