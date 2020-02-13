CBRE Brokers Sale of 118-Unit Bishop Highline Apartments in Dallas

DALLAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of Bishop Highline, a 118-unit apartment community in the Bishop Arts District in Dallas. The property was built in 2018 and was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. Bishop Highline is located across the street from Bishop Arts Village. Chris Deuillet and Chandler Sims of CBRE represented the seller, Houston-based Urban Genesis, in the transaction. Dallas-based Exxir purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.