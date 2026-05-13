CBRE Brokers Sale of 120-Unit Apartment Community in West Bend, Wisconsin

WEST BEND, WIS. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Trail’s Edge Apartments, a 120-unit apartment community in West Bend, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. Wisconsin Lakefront Property Management LLC acquired the property from an ownership group that included an entity related to American Construction Services, the asset’s original developer. CBRE’s Sean Beuche, Matson Holbrook and Gretchen Richards represented the seller. Built in 2022, the property features a range of one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 785 to 1,465 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, picnic area, community room, pet washing station and interior car wash bay.