MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Avery Park, a 124-unit build-to-rent community in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. The sales price was undisclosed. The property consists of 42 detached homes averaging 2,262 square feet and 82 townhomes averaging 1,687 square feet. Avery Park was completed in 2023. Ted Abramson, Keith Collins and Abe Appert of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. Curtis Capital Group was the buyer.