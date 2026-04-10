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Brait Capital purchased the five-building property for $6 million.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestWisconsin

CBRE Brokers Sale of 126,335 SF Flex Industrial Property in Milwaukee

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — CBRE has arranged the sale of a five-building, 126,335-square-foot flex industrial property in Milwaukee. Minnesota-based Brait Capital purchased the property from Oyster Two Wisconsin Owner LLC for $6 million. CBRE’s Matson Holbrook, Sean Beuche and Patrick Gallagher represented the seller. Built in 1987, the asset features clear heights ranging from 14.5 to 17 feet, several dock-high and drive-in loading doors and ample parking on a 10-acre site. The property was 67 percent occupied at the time of sale.

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