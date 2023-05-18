Thursday, May 18, 2023
Coronado-Villas-Denton
Coronado Villas in Denton totals 128 units. The property was originally built in 1974.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

CBRE Brokers Sale of 128-Unit Coronado Villas Apartments in Denton

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of Coronado Villas, a 128-unit apartment complex in the North Texas city of Denton. The property was originally constructed in 1974 and was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. Chris Deuillet, William Hubbard, Jaxx Davies and Matthew Pastrano of CBRE represented the seller, N.O.I.S.E. Ventures, in the transaction. Josh Berde, Andrew Woertendyke and Peyton Chur, also with CBRE, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Jordan Multifamily. The sale included a half-acre parcel that can support future development.

