CBRE Brokers Sale of 128,550 SF Lake Shore Plaza II Office Building in Sunrise, Florida

SUNRISE, FLA. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Lake Shore Plaza II, a 128,550-square-foot office building located at 1300 Concord Terrace in Sunrise, roughly 19 miles west of Fort Lauderdale.

Miami-based Galium Capital purchased the five-story property for an undisclosed price. Christian Lee, Sean Kelly, Amy Julian, Andrew Chilgren, Tom Rappa and Matthew Lee of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Built in 2008, Lake Shore Plaza II is situated in South Florida’s Sawgrass Park submarket and features a double-height lobby atrium and floor-to-ceiling windows with hurricane-impact glass.