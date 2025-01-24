CBRE Brokers Sale of 133-Unit Boston Apartment Complex

BOSTON — CBRE has brokered the sale of a 133-unit apartment complex located in the Dorchester Lower Mills area of Boston. The site originally housed the Baker Chocolate Factory, and the building was converted to residential usage in the 1980s and subsequently renovated in 2008. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 793 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center and a business center. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership created and operated by Makor Capital LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Wingate Multifamily LLC.