Friday, January 24, 2025
Baker-Chocolate-Factory-Boston
The Baker Chocolate Factory Apartments in Boston represent a conversion from a historic mill that is located along the Neponset River. CBRE also brokered the sale of the property to the previous owner in 2017.
AcquisitionsMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

CBRE Brokers Sale of 133-Unit Boston Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — CBRE has brokered the sale of a 133-unit apartment complex located in the Dorchester Lower Mills area of Boston. The site originally housed the Baker Chocolate Factory, and the building was converted to residential usage in the 1980s and subsequently renovated in 2008. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and have an average size of 793 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center and a business center. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership created and operated by Makor Capital LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Wingate Multifamily LLC.

