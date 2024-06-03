CBRE Brokers Sale of 140-Unit Apartment Complex in North Kingstown, Rhode Island

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Mill Creek Townhomes, a 140-unit apartment complex located south of Providence in North Kingstown. Built in 1968 and expanded in 2006, the property offers two-, three- and four-bedroom units with an average size of 1,126 square feet on a 47-acre site. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of Massachusetts-based investment firm The Grossman Cos., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Landings Real Estate Group, a private investment group based in Newport, R.I.