CBRE Brokers Sale of 142-Unit Luxury Multifamily Property in Duluth, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

ENDI Apartments is situated along Lake Superior.

DULUTH, MINN. — CBRE has brokered the sale of ENDI Apartments in Duluth, a city in eastern Minnesota. The sales price was undisclosed. The 142-unit luxury multifamily property includes 13,876 square feet of retail space that is fully leased. The development is located at 2120 London Road along Lake Superior. Ted Abramson, Keith Collins and Abe Appert of CBRE represented the seller, Lift Bridge Partners LLC. Endi Plaza LLC was the buyer.

