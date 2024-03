PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — CBRE has arranged the sale of Arbor Terrace Peachtree City, a 146-unit independent living and assisted living community in Peachtree City, a suburb south of Atlanta. GEM Realty Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. John Sweeny, Aron Will and Garrett Sacco of CBRE arranged the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed seller. Will and Michael Cregan, also with CBRE, secured a Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer.