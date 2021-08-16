REBusinessOnline

CBRE Brokers Sale of 148-Unit Riverside Place Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Riverside-Place-Grand-Prairie

Riverside Place in Grand Prairie totals 148 units.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of Riverside Place, a 148-unit apartment complex located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, conference and meeting space, business center, outdoor grilling stations, coffee bar, pet park and package lockers. Chris Deuillet and William Hubbard of CBRE represented the seller, Irving, Texas-based MPH Partners, in the transaction. California-based Shore to Shore Properties purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews