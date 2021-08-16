CBRE Brokers Sale of 148-Unit Riverside Place Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas

Riverside Place in Grand Prairie totals 148 units.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — CBRE has brokered the sale of Riverside Place, a 148-unit apartment complex located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, conference and meeting space, business center, outdoor grilling stations, coffee bar, pet park and package lockers. Chris Deuillet and William Hubbard of CBRE represented the seller, Irving, Texas-based MPH Partners, in the transaction. California-based Shore to Shore Properties purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.