CBRE Brokers Sale of 149,202 SF Northwest Medical Center in Atlanta

Northwest Medical Center, a four-story medical office building located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, was 81 percent leased at the time of sale.

ATLANTA — CBRE has arranged the sale of Northwest Medical Center, four-story medical office building located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. A joint venture between Harrison Street and HealthAmerica Realty Group sold the 149,202-square-foot property for an undisclosed price. Lee Asher, Zack Holderman, Jordan Selbiger, Trent Jemmett and Cole Reeth of CBRE represented the sellers and procured the buyer — Lincoln Advisors, an affiliate of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company. The center was 81 percent leased at the time of sale, to tenants offering services including internal medicine, dermatology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, OB/GYN, physical therapy, dentistry, concierge medicine, oral surgery, ENT, plastic surgery, periodontics and imaging.