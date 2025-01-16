Thursday, January 16, 2025
Texas

CBRE Brokers Sale of 157,465 SF Woodlake Square Shopping Center in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — CBRE has brokered the sale of Woodlake Square, a 157,465-square-foot shopping center in Houston’s Westchase District. Woodlake Square was 80 percent leased to 21 tenants at the time of sale. Grocer Randalls and Walgreens have jointly anchored the center, which was redeveloped in 2010, since the 1970s. Mark Witcher, Jolie Duhon, Chris Cozby, Jim Batjer and Harrison Tye of CBRE represented the seller, Edens, in the transaction. Houston-based investment firm Wu Properties purchased the center for an undisclosed price.

