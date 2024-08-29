Thursday, August 29, 2024
CBRE Brokers Sale of 159-Unit Multifamily Community in Evansville, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

EVANSVILLE, IND. — CBRE has brokered the sale of Post House, a 159-unit multifamily community in Evansville, a city on the Ohio River. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2020 and located at 215 Vine St., the property features a range of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 894 square feet and 15 loft-style, live-work units. Amenities include a pool, covered outdoor seating, yoga room, dog spa, dog park, fitness center, coworking center and parking garage. Hannah Ott, George Tikijian, Cam Benz, Claire Bullard and Ryan Stockamp of CBRE represented the seller, Scannell Properties. Prosperity Commercial Real Estate was the buyer.

